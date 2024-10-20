Winnipeg police make arrests in weapon, drug incidents

Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) crews were busy this weekend, arresting several people in connection to various weapon and drug investigations.

In August, WPS launched a drug trafficking investigation involving a firearm. On Friday evening, officers arrested a suspect in connection to the investigation.

According to police, after a short foot pursuit in the 1300 block of Main Street near Cathedral Avenue, the 28-year-old Selkirk man was taken into custody. Officers said they found a loaded Glock handgun on him.

Shayden Matthew Tavares was charged with possessing a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized; possessing a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm; two counts of possessing a firearm, restricted/prohibited weapon or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order; resisting a peace officer; and four counts of failing to comply with conditions of a release order.

Tavares remains in police custody.

On Saturday morning around 7:30 a.m., officers spotted two people they said matched the description of an earlier incident.

Both men were taken into custody. According to WPS, one of the men had a knife tucked into his waistband and had five grams of crack cocaine, with a street value of $500. The other man had an airsoft rifle hidden under his clothes, police said.

Blake Peter Huntinghawk, 28, was charged with carrying a concealed weapon, prohibited device or ammunition, as well as possessing a weapon. A 37-year-old man is facing similar charges, along with possessing a scheduled substance.

Both men were released on undertakings.

Wielding weapons

Around 12:20 p.m. Saturday, WPS said it received several calls about a woman armed with a knife, “waving it around in a threatening manner” near Selkirk Avenue and Salter Street.

Officers said they located the 32-year-old suspect armed with a hunting-style knife. They used a Taser to take the suspect into custody.

Chantal Lacquette was charged with possessing a weapon and was released on an undertaking.

Later that day, police responded to reports of a man armed with a machete near Ross Avenue and Sherbrook Street. WPS said the man was swinging the machete around in the air and allegedly approached a large group of children playing in a green space.

Officers, along with members of the Tactical Support Team, got to the area and found a 12-year-old victim who was not injured in the assault. They were then directed to the 600 block of Pacific Avenue where they located the man and the machete.

Bronxton Strong, 18, was charged with assault with a weapon and was detained in custody.