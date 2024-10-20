Winnipeg police make arrests in weapon, drug incidents
Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) crews were busy this weekend, arresting several people in connection to various weapon and drug investigations.
In August, WPS launched a drug trafficking investigation involving a firearm. On Friday evening, officers arrested a suspect in connection to the investigation.
According to police, after a short foot pursuit in the 1300 block of Main Street near Cathedral Avenue, the 28-year-old Selkirk man was taken into custody. Officers said they found a loaded Glock handgun on him.
Shayden Matthew Tavares was charged with possessing a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized; possessing a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm; two counts of possessing a firearm, restricted/prohibited weapon or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order; resisting a peace officer; and four counts of failing to comply with conditions of a release order.
Tavares remains in police custody.
On Saturday morning around 7:30 a.m., officers spotted two people they said matched the description of an earlier incident.
Both men were taken into custody. According to WPS, one of the men had a knife tucked into his waistband and had five grams of crack cocaine, with a street value of $500. The other man had an airsoft rifle hidden under his clothes, police said.
Blake Peter Huntinghawk, 28, was charged with carrying a concealed weapon, prohibited device or ammunition, as well as possessing a weapon. A 37-year-old man is facing similar charges, along with possessing a scheduled substance.
Both men were released on undertakings.
Wielding weapons
Around 12:20 p.m. Saturday, WPS said it received several calls about a woman armed with a knife, “waving it around in a threatening manner” near Selkirk Avenue and Salter Street.
Officers said they located the 32-year-old suspect armed with a hunting-style knife. They used a Taser to take the suspect into custody.
Chantal Lacquette was charged with possessing a weapon and was released on an undertaking.
Later that day, police responded to reports of a man armed with a machete near Ross Avenue and Sherbrook Street. WPS said the man was swinging the machete around in the air and allegedly approached a large group of children playing in a green space.
Officers, along with members of the Tactical Support Team, got to the area and found a 12-year-old victim who was not injured in the assault. They were then directed to the 600 block of Pacific Avenue where they located the man and the machete.
Bronxton Strong, 18, was charged with assault with a weapon and was detained in custody.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'He’s a hero': Father runs into burning home and emerges with two infant children
A Springfield, Ont. man is being hailed a “hero” after running into his burning home to save his two infant children.
B.C. wakes to election uncertainty, with Conservatives, NDP in tight race
British Columbia woke up Sunday to a reshaped political landscape but no clear winner of a provincial election marked by the rise of the B.C. Conservatives from the political fringe to centre stage.
A Kentucky man was declared brain-dead. Then he woke up, moments before donating his heart, his sister says
Nearly three years ago to the day, Anthony Thomas 'TJ' Hoover II was admitted to a Richmond, Ky. emergency room amid a bout of cardiac arrest. Hoover's family says they were told he showed no signs of brain activity, and the following day, they decided to take him off life support.
Trump works the fry station and holds a drive-thru news conference at a Pennsylvania McDonald's
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump manned the fry station at a McDonald's in Pennsylvania on Sunday before staging an impromptu news conference, answering questions through the drive-thru window.
Standing desk health benefits may not stand the test of time, study finds
Office workers around the world have embraced standing desks as a passive way to improve their health, though the concrete benefits may not stand up to scrutiny, new research from the University of Sydney has found.
1 missing after Metro Vancouver home destroyed by mudslide
First responders are searching for the owner of a home in Coquitlam, B.C., that was destroyed by a mudslide Saturday.
Households who go electric could save hundreds a month, report says
A clean energy think tank says Canadian families could save hundreds of dollars a month if they switch their vehicles and home energy away from gas.
Georgia authorities investigating 'catastrophic failure' of dock gangway that collapsed, killing 7
Georgia authorities said Sunday they are investigating the 'catastrophic failure' of a dock gangway that collapsed and killed seven on Sapelo Island, where crowds had gathered for a fall celebration by the island’s tiny Gullah-Geechee community of Black slave descendants.
EXCLUSIVE Expelled Indian diplomat denies involvement in Sikh leader's murder, claims 'no evidence presented'
India's High Commissioner to Canada denies any involvement in the murder of Canadian Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar, who was shot and killed in B.C. last year.
