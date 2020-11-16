WINNIPEG -- The Winnipeg police forensic unit is investigating at the scene of a Monday-afternoon shooting near Isabel Street and Elgin Avenue.

In a tweet Monday afternoon, Winnipeg police said Isabel Street had been blocked from William to Logan in response to the shooting.

An employee at a nearby convenience store told CTV News they heard a noise described as a 'pow' at around 1:47 p.m. and they saw people running in all directions. Shortly after, the employee said two people ran into the store asking somebody to call an ambulance.

Source: Scott Andersson/CTV News

Police have not said if there were any injuries, or provided any details into the events surrounding the shooting.

Multiple police units were on the scene throughout Monday afternoon and into the evening. Officers had taped off both lanes of traffic on Isabel, and a forensic unit officer was seen going into a local business.

A spokesperson with the Winnipeg School Division told CTV News that six schools in the area were placed in a hold and secure for about an hour Monday afternoon as police responded to the shooting. The hold and secure was lifted around 3:30 p.m. on Monday.

CTV News has reached out to Winnipeg police for more information.

This is a developing story. More to come.