Winnipeg police searching for man wanted for second-degree murder

Winnipeg police are asking the public for help finding a 28-year-old man wanted for second-degree murder in connection with a homicide earlier this month.

The investigation began on March 19. Officers were called that morning to an apartment suite in the 800 block of Main Street for a report of an unresponsive male.

Police located the man, who was transported to hospital. He was pronounced dead.

Investigators identified the victim as Murdo Baker, 24. He was originally from South Indian Lake, police said, but was living in Winnipeg.

His family has been notified.

The homicide unit began investigating, and police said Tuesday Dyson Irvin Sumner, 28, is currently wanted for second-degree murder in connection with the death.

Police have released a photo of the man, and warn the public he is considered dangerous and should not be contacted.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the homicide unit or Crime Stoppers.