Winnipeg police searching for suspect after child assaulted while walking service dog

The Winnipeg Police Service is asking for the public’s help after a girl was attacked by a man while walking her service dog Sunday night near Grace Hospital.

According to police, the incident occurred between 7:45 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Meadowlark Place near Athlone Drive. A girl, said by police to be middle-school age, was walking south on Meadowlark Place with her service dog when she was approached by an unknown man who grabbed her by the arm and started to pull her toward the street.

Police said the girl told the man to stop, but he kept holding onto her and kicked the dog. The girl screamed and was able to free herself from the man, who was last seen running south toward Grace Hospital.

The girl’s mother heard the scream, and brought her daughter home to safety, where they contacted police. The girl suffered minor injuries, which did not require medical attention.

Police are looking for a male with tan/olive skin, with discoloration under his eyes described as purple in colour. He is approximately six feet tall with an average build.

He was wearing black pants with white stripes down the sides, black shoes with white/grey soles, and a black jacket with grey and white on the sleeves. The suspect was also wearing a black balaclava with a black mask covering his mouth, which formed a triangle at the bottom below the chin.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the police service’s child investigations unit at 204-986-3296.