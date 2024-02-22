WINNIPEG
Winnipeg police searching for suspects after teen found dead in downtown apartment

Two suspects sought by police are shown in undated photos supplied by the Winnipeg Police Service on Feb. 22, 2024. Two suspects sought by police are shown in undated photos supplied by the Winnipeg Police Service on Feb. 22, 2024.
The Winnipeg Police Service is searching for two suspects, after a teenager was found dead in a downtown apartment complex earlier this month.

Police say the incident happened on Feb. 7, when 19-year-old River Harper was found dead at an apartment in the 300 block of Assiniboine Avenue.

His death is being investigated as a homicide.

A suspect being sought by officers in connection with a homicide investigation is shown in two undated photos supplied by the Winnipeg Police Service on Feb. 22, 2024.

Investigators are now asking the public for help in identifying two suspects shown in police-supplied images.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the homicide unit or Crime Stoppers.

A suspect being sought by officers in connection with a homicide investigation is shown in two undated photos supplied by the Winnipeg Police Service on Feb. 22, 2024.

