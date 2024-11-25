Winnipeg police searching for suspects in four weekend robberies
The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) is searching for the suspects in four separate weekend robberies.
The first incident took place around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday at a gas bar in the 100 block of St. Anne’s Road.
Police investigated and determined that a man entered the store, confronted the store employee with a gun, and then stole cigarettes and money.
The suspect, who was last seen running southbound through the parking lot towards Fermor Avenue, is described as a man in his early 20s who was wearing a black jacket with silver zips on the sleeves, black jeans, and white shoes. He was also wearing a black baseball cap with a silver sticker on it.
The second investigation began around 1:53 a.m. on Sunday when officers were called to a business in the 1100 block of St. Mary’s Road for a robbery.
Officers went to the scene and interviewed a 24-year-old victim, who said two suspects came to the business and demanded money. Police note one of the suspects was armed with a knife.
The suspects did not get any money and fled from the scene before police arrived.
Police described the first suspect as a man in his early 20s, who is about five-foot-eight with a skinny build. He was wearing blue pants, a black toque, and a dark sweater with a dark vest over top.
The second suspect is described as a man in his 20s who is about five-foot-nine with an average build. He was wearing a black cap, a black hoodie with a red logo, a red t-shirt, and blue jeans.
The WPS responded to the third robbery of the weekend at 2:30 a.m. on Sunday after receiving a report of a taxi driver being robbed at gunpoint in the 500 block of Spence Street.
The 64-year-old taxi driver was not physically injured during the incident.
Police investigated and determined the taxi driver was dropping off a woman when she took out a gun and robbed the driver of cash and personal belongings. The woman ran away before police arrived.
The suspect is described as Indigenous in appearance, about 30 to 32 years old, with a heavier build and round face. Police noted she has blonde hair and was wearing a black jacket and black pants.
The weekend robberies ended around 11 a.m. on Sunday when officers responded to a robbery at a pharmacy in the 900 block of Portage Avenue.
According to police, store security confronted a woman who was trying to leave without paying for merchandise. The WPS alleges the woman threw an object at the security officer and then tried to hit him in the face with a sharp object. The victim was not hurt, and the merchandise was recovered.
Officers described the suspect as a woman in her mid-20s who is about five-foot-four with a small build. She also has orange-coloured, shoulder-length hair.
Anyone with information about any of these robberies is asked to call the major crimes unit at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.
