WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Winnipeg police searching for suspects in two-year homicide investigation

    Winnipeg police are looking for two suspects that were in the area around the same time Steven Mingo was killed on April 20, 2022. (Source: Winnipeg Police Service) Winnipeg police are looking for two suspects that were in the area around the same time Steven Mingo was killed on April 20, 2022. (Source: Winnipeg Police Service)
    Share

    Winnipeg police are asking for the public’s help as they continue to investigate a two-year-old homicide.

    Around 6:30 a.m. on April 20, 2022, Steven Andrew Mingo’s body was discovered inside a home in the 600 block of Flora Avenue as emergency crews responded to a fire.

    Now, police said they are still trying to identify two individuals who were in the area around the time of the 30-year-old’s murder.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact the Homicide Unit or Crime Stoppers.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News