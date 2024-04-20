Winnipeg police searching for suspects in two-year homicide investigation

Winnipeg police are asking for the public’s help as they continue to investigate a two-year-old homicide.

Around 6:30 a.m. on April 20, 2022, Steven Andrew Mingo’s body was discovered inside a home in the 600 block of Flora Avenue as emergency crews responded to a fire.

Now, police said they are still trying to identify two individuals who were in the area around the time of the 30-year-old’s murder.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Homicide Unit or Crime Stoppers.