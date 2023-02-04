Winnipeg police share unreleased image of missing woman in renewed call for answers

The photo of Ashlee Shingoose on the right was previously unreleased. Shingoose has been missing since March 11, 2022. The photo of Ashlee Shingoose on the right was previously unreleased. Shingoose has been missing since March 11, 2022.

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Maid's son tells judge Alex Murdaugh took US$4M for her death

For much of disgraced South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh's double murder trial, witnesses have talked about a generous and loving man -- but prosecutors want jurors to know that same man stole over US$4 million from his housekeeper's relatives after she died at work, and killed his wife and son to cover up his crimes.

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island