Police on scene for several hours at Winnipeg restaurant
An incident in the 3100 block of Portage Avenue on Wednesday night brought police to a local restaurant for much of the evening.
The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) says officers arrived around 5:30 p.m and remained at the scene for several hours.
CTV cameras spotted police tape cordoning off a restaurant and an SUV.
WPS did not provide any further information on the incident.
CTV News reached out to the restaurant for comment, and is waiting to hear back.
Winnipeg Top Stories
-
-
LIVE AT 2 PM
LIVE AT 2 PM Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs, families to speak about second landfill study
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'The love of our lives': What we know about the victims of the N.W.T. plane crash
The Transportation Safety Board has deployed four investigators to analyze the burnt wreckage of a British Aerospace Jetstream plane transporting workers to a diamond mine in the Northwest Territories.
Calgary 911 calltaker charged following investigation into organized crime
Calgary police say a 58-year-old woman, who was employed by the city's 911 services as a calltaker, faces a number of charges in connection with organized crime.
Ontario family forced to pay nearly $24K out of pocket after 'ticket broker' ghosts them overseas
An Oakville family planned their dream trip to Dubai and India last summer, but their vacation quickly soured when they were stranded overseas, forced to pay thousands of dollars to get back to Toronto.
BREAKING Judge finds Saskatchewan Mountie who shot lover guilty of manslaughter
A judge has found a Saskatchewan Mountie guilty of manslaughter in the shooting death of his lover.
Suspected fake Norval Morrisseau painting seized from Ontario legislature
A piece of artwork hanging in the Ontario legislature was seized by police Thursday amid allegations that it was not painted by prominent Indigenous artist Norval Morrisseau as was originally claimed.
WATCH 251 vehicles stolen in Canada and bound for Middle East seized in Italy
Authorities made a massive bust at a busy port in southern Italy, recovering 251 vehicles that had been stolen in Canada and were destined for markets in the Middle East, according to police.
Apartment building collapses after smoke explosion during fire in Greater Sudbury
Sudbury detectives are working with the Ontario Fire Marshal's office to determine the cause of an apartment building fire and smoke explosion that sent three firefighters to hospital Wednesday night.
Forbes says these are the 'best' employers in Canada in 2024
Forbes says it ranked the 'best' employers in Canada based on more than 40,000 survey responses. Here are the results.
Trump White House official Peter Navarro gets a 4-month sentence for defying a House Jan. 6 subpoena
Trump White House official Peter Navarro, who was convicted of contempt of Congress for refusing to co-operate with a congressional investigation into the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, was sentenced on Thursday to four months behind bars.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Regina
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Judge finds Saskatchewan Mountie who shot lover guilty of manslaughter
A judge has found a Saskatchewan Mountie guilty of manslaughter in the shooting death of his lover.
-
Regina woman charged with attempted murder following house fire
An investigation into a house fire in Regina has led to an attempted murder charge for a 27-year-old woman.
-
Province yet to provide information on Regina Sunrise Hotel controversy, NDP claims
The Minister of Social Services has yet to provide information on the Sunrise Hotel controversy in Regina after promising answers, the provincial NDP claims.
Saskatoon
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Judge finds Saskatchewan Mountie who shot lover guilty of manslaughter
A judge has found a Saskatchewan Mountie guilty of manslaughter in the shooting death of his lover.
-
Saskatoon gas station fills multiple cars with diesel instead of regular gas
A mix-up at a Saskatoon gas station led to some customers filling up with diesel instead of regular gas.
-
Sask.'s minimum age to buy tobacco, vape products is about to increase
Starting Feb. 1 Saskatchewan residents will have to be 19 to buy tobacco and vape products.
Northern Ontario
-
Apartment building collapses after smoke explosion during fire in Greater Sudbury
Sudbury detectives are working with the Ontario Fire Marshal's office to determine the cause of an apartment building fire and smoke explosion that sent three firefighters to hospital Wednesday night.
-
Shock in the Sault as 10K people stand to lose health-care provider in May
Group Health Centre in Sault Ste. Marie is reducing its patient roster by 10,000 people in May because of a severe and chronic shortage of physicians.
-
One seriously injured when snowmobile strikes tree in northern Ont.
One person was seriously injured just after midnight near Cartier, Ont., when a snowmobile crashed into a tree.
Edmonton
-
Man, now 33, charged in 2007 homicide of Edmonton senior
Charges have been laid in a homicide that happened in Edmonton 16 years ago, the Edmonton Police Service says.
-
Bail hearing for accused Edmonton City Hall shooter put over
A Thursday bail hearing for the man accused of firing a gun and throwing a Molotov cocktail at Edmonton City Hall has been put over until next week.
-
Arrest warrants issued in Edmonton robbery, police still trying to ID masked man
Police say they've identified a man who pointed a gun at a cashier while robbing a convenience store on 118 Avenue earlier this month.
Toronto
-
Psychologist's 'irrelevant testimony' at Jacob Hoggard's trial should not have been admitted: lawyers
Lawyers representing Jacob Hoggard say “irrelevant” testimony from a clinical psychologist at the sexual assault trial for the former Hedley frontman should never had been admitted and are asking that a new trial be ordered, according to a filing with the Ontario Court of Appeal.
-
How a lost dog from the Saskatchewan countryside ended up in downtown Toronto
A dog from the Saskatchewan countryside that had been missing since September has turned up in an unlikely place: downtown Toronto.
-
Suspected fake Norval Morrisseau painting seized from Ontario legislature
A piece of artwork hanging in the Ontario legislature was seized by police Thursday amid allegations that it was not painted by prominent Indigenous artist Norval Morrisseau as was originally claimed.
Calgary
-
'Near-mutiny on wing night': Smith doesn't support Calgary or Edmonton's bylaws on single-use items
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says she has asked her minister of municipal affairs to see if bylaws passed in Calgary and Edmonton over single-use items are a step too far.
-
Calgary 911 calltaker charged following investigation into organized crime
Calgary police say a 58-year-old woman, who was employed by the city's 911 services as a calltaker, faces a number of charges in connection with organized crime.
-
Charmed star Rose McGowan added to 2024 Calgary Expo lineup
Calgary Expo added another well-known name from the cast of Charmed to the lineup for the late April event.
Montreal
-
Paramedics in Montreal, Laval flooded with calls due to icy conditions
The freezing rain that fell on Wednesday evening and Thursday morning led to more frequent calls for ambulance services in Montreal and Laval.
-
Quebec Cardinal Gerald Lacroix faces sex assault allegations
A senior leader of the Roman Catholic Church in Quebec is facing allegations of sexual assault as part of a class-action lawsuit against the archdiocese in the provincial capital.
-
Quebec's population surpasses 9 million
Quebec's population passed 9 million people on Thursday, according to statistics Canada.
Ottawa
-
NCC 'remains confident' Senators will build a new arena at LeBreton Flats
The National Capital Commission says discussions with the new owner of the Ottawa Senators are proceeding with "renewed energy" on a new NHL-sized arena at LeBreton Flats.
-
Ottawa camp counsellor accused of sexual assault against child
Ottawa police have charged a 24-year-old camp counsellor with sexual assault offences against a child at an Ottawa summer camp last summer.
-
Military police investigating theft of $50K worth of coins from CFB Kingston post office
The Kingston Military Police are investigating the theft of valuable silver and gold coins from the Canadian Forces Base post office in Kingston, Ont.
Atlantic
-
Second system brings another round of snow to the Maritimes Friday afternoon into Saturday morning
The Maritimes will see a quick brush of some relatively light snow from the Thursday low pressure system.
-
Majority of Atlantic Canadians support national flood insurance program: survey
A new poll shows the majority of Atlantic Canadians support the introduction of a national flood insurance program.
-
Halifax Police: sex assault investigation involving 2003 junior hockey team ongoing
Halifax Regional Police say an investigation into a historic sexual assault allegation against members of Canada's 2003 world junior hockey team is ongoing.
Kitchener
-
One dead after shooting in Kitchener
One person is dead after a shooting in Kitchener. Here's what we know about the investigation so far.
-
Fire at Mount Forest school
St. Mary Catholic School in Mount Forest is closed today after a fire.
-
Kitchener Public Library workers vote to unionize
Workers at the Kitchener Public Library have voted to unionize and join the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE).
Vancouver
-
Man charged in fatal 2022 shooting near Surrey elementary school
Nearly two years after a fatal shooting near a Surrey, B.C., elementary school, authorities have announced charges against a suspect.
-
Suspected impaired driver rams police cruisers in Coquitlam: RCMP
Coquitlam RCMP swarmed a neighbourhood Wednesday night after what police say were reports of an impaired driver.
-
Man charged after stealing from daycare, stabbing cyclist outside Victoria police headquarters
A 38-year-old man is facing six charges, including assault causing bodily harm, after he allegedly stole a computer from a downtown Victoria daycare and then stabbed a cyclist outside Victoria police headquarters.
Vancouver Island
-
Body discovered at Nanaimo seaside park
Someone on a beach at Neck Point Park in Nanaimo's north-end discovered a body that had washed ashore near the beach this week.
-
Man charged after stealing from daycare, stabbing cyclist outside Victoria police headquarters
A 38-year-old man is facing six charges, including assault causing bodily harm, after he allegedly stole a computer from a downtown Victoria daycare and then stabbed a cyclist outside Victoria police headquarters.
-
2,511 people died from toxic drugs in B.C. last year, coroner says
Toxic drugs in B.C. killed more people than ever before in 2023 – with 2,511 deaths reported by the coroner's service Wednesday.