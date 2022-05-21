Winnipeg River expected to crest next month

The Winnipeg River is expected to crest in early June, according to the Manitoba government.

In the province’s flood bulletin released on Saturday, it said the river is still experiencing high flows and water levels due to “significant volumes of water upstream in Ontario from Lake of the Woods and Lac Seul.”

The Winnipeg River’s water levels are expected to remain above normal for several weeks after it crests next month.

The Manitoba government noted that a flood warning is still in effect for this river, as well as the Whiteshell Lakes area. Property owners in these areas should continue to take the necessary precautions.

The province advises against travelling into the Whiteshell Provincial Park area, as many highways are flooded and travel is “treacherous.”

Manitoba Parks has ordered the evacuation of Whiteshell Provincial Park’s Betula Lake area. This includes cottage subdivisions; commercial, group-use, day-use, recreational and picnic areas; playgrounds; trails; and beaches. A full list of restricted lakes and boat launch, campground and travel closures can be found online.

As of Saturday, 42 states of local emergency have been declared in Manitoba. The Manitoba Emergency Measures Organization is working with local authorities and emergency management partners to help communities respond and recover.

Manitoba Hydro is also asking people to be careful on and around rivers and lakes, especially near generating stations.

A complete list of flood warnings, watches and high water advisories in Manitoba can be found online.