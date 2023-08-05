Winnipeg's 20th homicide victim found stabbed in back alley: Police

Winnipeg police are investigating the city's 20th homicide of the year.

It happened Saturday, August 5, in the early morning hours. Police were called around 3:20 a.m. to the back lane behind the 200 block of Furby Street for a report of a stabbing.

Responding officers found an unresponsive 50-year-old man suffering from stab wounds. He received emergency medical care before being rushed to hospital in critical condition.

The Winnipeg Police Service said the victim died from his injuries. The Homicide Unit is now investigating it as the city's 20th homicide of 2023.

Anyone with information or residential/commercial surveillance video that could help investigators is asked to call 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS.