Winnipeg's Mural of the Year is an homage to St. James

A mural honouring and celebrating the history of St. James has been selected as Mural of the Year.

On Thursday, Take Pride Winnipeg announced that the mural was chosen out of 58 others to receive the top honour. It was created last year to celebrate the centennial of St. James.

“We created this beautiful mural to recognize the history of St. James,” said Kristi Meek, president and executive director for the Assiniboia Chamber of Commerce.

“We got lots of not-for-profit organizations all involved and the entire community.”

The mural is located on the east side of the building at 1921 Portage Ave., and says ‘Greetings from St. James’ and ‘100 years in the making.’ In each of the letters of St. James, there are images that represent different aspects of the neighbourhood, including food, parks and recreation, and Grant’s Old Mill.

Meek said the mural, which was designed and created by Jen Mosienko, was a community effort.

“All of the things that are depicted in each of the letters in the mural mean something to the St. James community, from our parks to the food to the hospital to Deer Lodge,” she said.

“Everyone is represented and it’s just bright and beautiful and no one can miss it.”

