Winnipeg’s Windsor Hotel demolished following fire

A historic hotel in downtown Winnipeg that was destroyed by a fire has been demolished.

The City of Winnipeg confirmed Thursday that the Windsor Hotel was officially torn down overnight.

“The WFPS ordered an emergency demolition of the building to ensure the fire was fully extinguished and to ensure the scene was safe when crews departed,” the city said in a statement.

Rubble from the Windsor Hotel is seen one day after a fire swept through the historic building. (Image source: Jon Hendricks/ CTV News Winnipeg)

The city added Manitoba Hydro restored power to Beacon Hill Lodge, a seniors care centre located nearby.

Crews were kept busy with the fire for several hours, as smoke billowed into the sky.

The Windsor Hotel was built in 1903, and for many years, served as a venue for jazz and blues artists to play at.

The building was ordered to vacate earlier this year due to safety concerns for residents living in the building.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.