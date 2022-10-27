Winnipeg school board election results

In addition to a new mayor and city council, residents of Winnipeg also cast their votes for school board trustees on Wednesday night.

CTV Winnipeg has compiled the results of all of the school board elections in Winnipeg below.

All information is sourced from the City of Winnipeg election site.

• MANITOBA CIVIC ELECTIONS 2022: See the latest updates and in-depth coverage

• Get breaking news alerts to your phone and email by downloading our app and subscribing to our newsletter

(Note: An asterisk indicates an incumbent candidate).

Louis Riel School Division

Ward 1

Cindy Turner* (ELECTED)

Francine Champagne (ELECTED)

Tom Parker

Michael Yeo

Amie Green

Jason Kochie

Ward 2

Irene Nordheim (ELECTED)

Chris Sigurdson* (ELECTED)

Robert Page*

Ward 3

Sandy Nemeth* (ELECTED)

Ryan Palmquist (ELECTED)

Darlene Gerrior (ELECTED)

Selina Bieber

Brent Amos

Ward 4

Pamela Kolochuk* (ACCLAIMED)

Chipalo Simunyola (ACCLAIMED)

Pembina Trails School Division

Ward 1

Stu Nixon (ELECTED)

Linda Karn (ELECTED)

Craig Stahlke (ELECTED)

Donald Benson

Nic Devine

Dick Eastland

Ward 2

David Johnson* (ELECTED)

Tim Johnson* (ELECTED)

Christine Jolly (ELECTED)

Todd McDougall

Ward 3

Cindy Nachtigall* (ELECTED)

Jasmine Brar (ELECTED)

Alicia Becker (ELECTED)

Saima Aziz

River East Transcona School Division

Ward 1

Colleen Carswell* (ACCLAIMED)

Sheri Irwin (ACCLAIMED)

Ward 2

Rod Giesbrecht* (ELECTED)

Sheri Hanson (ELECTED)

Amalia Slobogian

Glenn Buffie

Curtis Bilewitch

Ward 3

Brianne Goertzen* (ELECTED)

Keith Morrison* (ELECTED)

Matthew Parkinson

Ward 4

Susan Olyniuk* (ELECTED)

Brenda Bage (ELECTED)

Peter Kotyk*

Rob Gigiel

Seven Oaks School Division

Ward 2

Maria Santos* (ELECTED)

Greg McFarlane* (ELECTED)

Diane Cameron* (ELECTED)

Derek Dabee* (ELECTED)

Jas Hari

Gursharn Wander

Ward 3

Evan Krosney (ELECTED)

Teresa Jaworski* (ELECTED)

Richard Sawka* (ELECTED)

Edward Ploszay* (ELECTED)

Jessica Bridges

Rachhvir Dhaliwal

Barbra Thiessen

St. James-Assiniboia School Division

Centre Ward

Rachelle Wood (ELECTED)

Craig Glennie* (ELECTED)

Michael Cabral (ELECTED)

Pierre Attallah

East Ward

Holly Hunter* (ELECTED)

Tara Smith (ELECTED)

Angela Dunn (ELECTED)

Vicki Rempel

Leela Schreyer Garrity

West Ward

Cheryl Smukowich (ELECTED)

Sandy Lethbridge* (ELECTED)

Fiona Shiells (ELECTED)

Gus Watanabe

Zachary Linnick

Winnipeg School Division

Ward 1

Jamie Dumont* (ELECTED)

Serena Gatti

Chris Wilson

Ward 2

Lois Brothers (ELECTED)

Chris Broughton*

Tristan Malcolm

Ward 3

Kathy Heppner (ELECTED)

Hannah Mihychuk Marshall

Marilyn Simon

Mark Tisdale

Marina Shusterman

Ward 4

Rebecca Chambers (ELECTED)

Erin Glover

Ward 5

Dante Aviso (ELECTED)

Kevin Freedman

Liz Jackimac

Omar Rahimi

Angela Anderson Johnson

Jesse Gair

Colin Cherpako

Noor Ali

Joshua Fidelak

Ward 6

Perla Javate (ELECTED)

Luanne Karn

Jamie Bonner

Ward 7

Tamara Kuly (ELECTED)

Arlene Reid*

Ward 8

Betty Edel* (ELECTED)

Laurie Kozak

Patrick Allard

Ward 9