Winnipeg seeking input on outdoor water park for St. Boniface

The City of Winnipeg is looking into the possibility of an outdoor water park in the St. Boniface neighbourhood.

On Tuesday, the city announced it is seeking input on what this facility would look like and where it would go.

“I’m happy to see plans for a new outdoor aquatic park in St. Boniface progressing and we look forward to hearing from residents on what features they’d like to see,” said Mayor Scott Gillingham in a news release.

“As we look to replace aging facilities, we’re focused on creating accessible and more dynamic facilities to better meet Winnipeg’s current and future recreation needs.”

Residents can provide feedback through an online survey available until Dec. 4 or by attending an open house at the Champlain Community Centre from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Nov. 14.

Winnipeg expects to have a cost estimate and preferred location for the water park later this winter.