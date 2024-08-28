Winnipeg serial killer handed four life sentences in murders of Indigenous women

Convicted serial killer Jeremy Skibicki has been handed four life sentences with no chance of parole for 25 years for the murders of four Indigenous women.

The 37-year-old man sat quiet and emotionless in the prisoner’s box of a Manitoba Court of King’s Bench courtroom Wednesday. He spoke only once when Chief Justice Glen Joyal asked if he had anything to say.

“No,” he said.

In July, Skibicki was found guilty of murdering four Indigenous women: Morgan Harris, Marcedes Myran, Rebecca Contois and an unidentified victim given the name Mashkode Bizhiki'ikwe or Buffalo Woman.

The conviction carries with it an automatic life sentence with no chance of parole for 25 years – that sentence imposed on Skibicki for each of the four counts of first-degree murder.

Joyal noted that due to rulings by the Supreme Court of Canada these life sentences must be served concurrently rather than consecutively.

During the sentencing, the families of Harris, Myran and Contois told the court of the living nightmare they have endured since the horrific murders two years ago.

“You are an ugly, ugly evil monster that deserves to be locked up,” Myran’s great aunt Theresa Sanderson said.

In total, 14 victim impact statements were read to the court from the families of Harris, Myran, and Contois along with First Nation representatives.

“Their lives matter. They were not garbage,” Contois’ sister Stephanie said in her victim impact statement read by her brother.

During the trial, court heard how Skibicki preyed on these vulnerable Indigenous women at homeless shelters, and invited them back to his apartment. The court heard he then abused them, often sexually, before killing them and disposing of their bodies in nearby garbage bins and dumpsters.

In his decision, Chief Justice Glen Joyal found Skibicki’s actions were racially motivated and driven by homicidal necrophilia.

On Wednesday, the court heard how the murders have impacted the friends and families of Harris, Myran, Contois and Buffalo Woman.

“You are a heartless evil monster. You changed my life and what you did to my niece Rebecca Contois is unforgivable,” Contois’ aunt Valerie Moar told Skibicki.

Among the victim impact statements, Grand Chief Cathy Merrick of the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs told the court the killings have had a profound impact on First Nation communities in the province.

“The heinous crimes committed by Mr. Skibicki have left a deep scar on First Nations people and the reverberations of his actions will be felt for generations,” she said.

“Despite the overwhelming challenges, the community remains resilient.”

A cheer erupted in the courtroom as sheriffs led Skibicki away, marking the end to the convicted serial killer's trial.

This is a developing story. More details to come.