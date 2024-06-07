WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Winnipeg street getting honorary name to recognize Ray St. Germain

    A Winnipeg street is set to receive an honorary new name as a way to honour a Canadian music icon.

    On Friday, the Manitoba Metis Federation (MMF) announced that St. Michael Road in St. Vital will be given the honorary name Big Sky Country Way in celebration of the career of Ray St. Germain.

    The street was chosen as it’s where St. Germain’s childhood home was located.

    The new name honours St. Germain’s television show ‘Big Sky Country’ as well as his contributions to the entertainment industry.

    The honorary name will be in place for the next five years.

