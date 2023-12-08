Winnipeg Transit strike avoided as union accepts offer

A looming strike for Winnipeg Transit workers has been avoided following a vote on a new deal this week.

On Friday afternoon, the Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) Local 1505 confirmed its members have voted to accept a third and final tentative agreement from Winnipeg Transit and the City of Winnipeg.

“This contract ratification is not just an agreement on paper, it’s a testament to the solidarity, resilience, and spirit of our ATU members," ATU International President John Costa said in a news release. "This is a win for our members and their passengers. I am so proud they proved that when we negotiate together, we elevate not only our wages and working conditions but also the transit system they serve each and every day."

This narrowly avoids a Winnipeg Transit strike that would have shut down city buses completely on Dec. 11.

A spokesperson for the city told CTV News they were informed that ATU members had accepted the contract.

"We are pleased that we were able to successfully negotiate a new contract for ATU members and avoid a strike," a statement reads, thanking residents for their patience.