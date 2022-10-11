Winnipeg wants to host Grey Cup championship, Manitoba offers $5.5M to help bid

Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Grey Cup Champions enter the field before first half of CFL action against the Ottawa Redblacks in Winnipeg, Friday, June 10, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Grey Cup Champions enter the field before first half of CFL action against the Ottawa Redblacks in Winnipeg, Friday, June 10, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island