Winnipeg woman wanted on first-degree murder warrant arrested

A third suspect has been arrested in connection with the death of a missing Winnipeg woman.

Taylor Lena Ray Moose, 25, was arrested on Oct. 31 on Maryland Street on a warrant for first-degree murder. She was detained in custody.

A warrant was issued for Moose in September in connection with the death of Shelby Dawn Hayward, who was last seen in November 2023 near CF Polo Park.

Two other suspects, Tamara Gayle Moneyas and Vincent Charles Fontaine, were previously arrested and charged with first-degree murder.

A fourth suspect passed away during the investigation, police said.

The charges against the three suspects have not been proven in court.