WINNIPEG -- IKEA Winnipeg officially reopened on Tuesday and Winnipeggers lined up to go pick up some new furniture.

The shopping experience won't be the same as many are used to, as the store has new health and safety measures in place, including physical distancing guidelines, a limit on the number of visitors allowed, and hand sanitizer throughout the building.

Jordan was one of the first people to get to the store Tuesday morning and said things are very different inside.

"Super regulated, you had to follow the arrows, you couldn't really go fast all the way to the back. Follow the arrows, there was only two ways you could," he said.

Jordan added that he has been waiting for about two weeks for the store to reopen and said he was having trouble trying to do online orders.

People could be seen standing throughout the lineup which weaved back and forth on the outside of the store.

One customer, Abby, said it looked like a lineup for an amusement ride.

Other customers that CTV News talked to said the line was moving fairly fast.

Despite being open, the furniture store is still recommending that people shop online, check stock availability, and plan specific purchases.

The restaurant and play area inside will remain closed, and those wanting food from the IKEA Bistro will only be able to order it for takeout.

