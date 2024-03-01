Winter storm may bring 'near-blizzard' conditions for southern Manitoba

Southern Manitoba is expected to get hit with heavy snow over the weekend.

According to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC), a winter storm watch is in effect for much of southern Manitoba. Some areas could receive up to 40 centrimetres of snow, while the wind whips up to 80 km/h between Saturday and Monday.

“A low pressure system from Montana will bring snow beginning in the southwest section of Manitoba on Saturday afternoon,” ECCC said.

“Along with the snow, gusty winds will create blowing snow and reduced visibility. This area of snow and blowing snow will move northeast and cover much of the southern half of the province by Sunday morning.”

ECCC said snow is expected to rapidly accumulate on Sunday well into the evening, with possible “near-blizzard” conditions in the forecast. Snow and blowing snow are expected to continue through Monday.

“Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility in some locations. Avoid travel if possible,” ECCC said.