Winter weather, poor road conditions force school closures in Manitoba

A school classroom is seen in this file photo. (CTV) A school classroom is seen in this file photo. (CTV)

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Meat Loaf, 'Bat out of Hell' rock superstar, dies at 74

Meat Loaf, the heavyweight rock superstar loved by millions for his 'Bat Out of Hell' album and for such theatrical, dark-hearted anthems as 'Paradise by the Dashboard Light,' 'Two Out of Three Ain't Bad,' and 'I'd Do Anything for Love (But I Won't Do That),' has died.

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island