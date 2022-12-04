Woman arrested after ramming police car with stolen Audi

A Winnipeg woman faces numerous charges after a car theft and brief chase in the North End last week.

Police say it happened around 8 p.m. on Dec. 1, when patrolling officers spotted a stolen car driving in the area of Pritchard Avenue and McGregor Street

Police tried to pull the car over, however the suspect vehicle rammed into their cruiser, making it inoperable.

The vehicle - a 2018 Audi A5 Quattro that had been stolen earlier in the day – then fled the area and was subsequently involved in a crash at Main Street and Cathedral Avenue. The suspect abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot. The other vehicle's driver was hurt in the collision. They were treated in hospital and released.

Police coordinated multiple city-wide units, including the Air1 chopper – to track down the suspect. She was found hiding in the rear lane of Bannerman Avenue and Main Street. Officers found a large knife near the abandoned vehicle and a matching sheath on the suspect’s person, which they seized as evidence.

A 30-year-old woman from Winnipeg faces multiple weapons and assault-related charges, all have yet to be proven in court.

She remains behind bars.