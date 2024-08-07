Woman arrested by Winnipeg police found to have injuries; watchdog investigating

Manitoba’s police watchdog is investigating after a woman who was arrested by the Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) was found to have injuries.

The investigation began on Aug. 5 when the WPS informed the Independent Investigation Unit (IIU) of possible injuries sustained during an Aug. 3 arrest.

According to the IIU, Winnipeg officers were called to the area of Des Meurons Street and Goulet Street for the report of a woman who lying on the ground, screaming and who appeared to be intoxicated.

Police noticed numerous facial injuries and called in the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS).

During her medical examination, the IIU alleges the woman assaulted WFPS personnel. Officers then detained the woman and took her to the Main Street Project, where she allegedly assaulted officers.

The IIU notes a “use of force encounter occurred” and the woman was then arrested and taken to police headquarters. The watchdog said the woman then tried to bite a police officer and a second use of force encounter took place.

The woman was later released from custody on a notice to appear.

The incident continued on Aug. 5, when officers arrested the same woman at a home in the first block of Morrow Avenue after she allegedly was in a verbal and physical fight with the homeowner.

Emergency personnel directed officers to take the woman for medical examination at Health Sciences Centre where it was determined she had a pre-existing spinal injury and numerous facial fractures.

The civilian director determined it’s in the public interest for the IIU to investigate.

Anyone with information or video footage is asked to contact the IIU at 1-844-667-6060.

The investigation continues and no further details will be provided at this time.