Woman arrested by Winnipeg police found to have injuries; watchdog investigating
Manitoba’s police watchdog is investigating after a woman who was arrested by the Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) was found to have injuries.
The investigation began on Aug. 5 when the WPS informed the Independent Investigation Unit (IIU) of possible injuries sustained during an Aug. 3 arrest.
According to the IIU, Winnipeg officers were called to the area of Des Meurons Street and Goulet Street for the report of a woman who lying on the ground, screaming and who appeared to be intoxicated.
Police noticed numerous facial injuries and called in the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS).
During her medical examination, the IIU alleges the woman assaulted WFPS personnel. Officers then detained the woman and took her to the Main Street Project, where she allegedly assaulted officers.
The IIU notes a “use of force encounter occurred” and the woman was then arrested and taken to police headquarters. The watchdog said the woman then tried to bite a police officer and a second use of force encounter took place.
The woman was later released from custody on a notice to appear.
The incident continued on Aug. 5, when officers arrested the same woman at a home in the first block of Morrow Avenue after she allegedly was in a verbal and physical fight with the homeowner.
Emergency personnel directed officers to take the woman for medical examination at Health Sciences Centre where it was determined she had a pre-existing spinal injury and numerous facial fractures.
The civilian director determined it’s in the public interest for the IIU to investigate.
Anyone with information or video footage is asked to contact the IIU at 1-844-667-6060.
The investigation continues and no further details will be provided at this time.
From 'far-left lunatic' to 'they say he's the son of Fidel Castro,' Trump takes aim at Trudeau
On Monday, former U.S. president Donald Trump repeated the false claim that Fidel Castro could be Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's real father. Trump has previously called Trudeau 'two faced,' 'weak' and a 'far left lunatic.'
Second alleged victim of Alice Munro's husband says parents must protect their kids
The second woman to publicly accuse Alice Munro’s late husband of targeting her sexually when she was a child says she hopes her story will encourage parents to believe their children.
Speed sport climber Aleksandra Miroslaw wins Olympic gold 2 days after twice breaking world record
Two world records, one Olympic gold medal. Aleksandra Miroslaw capped her dominant performance at the Paris Games by winning the gold in women's speed climbing on Wednesday.
'This is the Canada team,' former U.S. ambassador to Canada says of Harris VP pick
Following the news of U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris' pick for a running mate, former U.S. ambassador to Canada Bruce Heyman says he believes the pair would be ideal for Canada-U.S. relations.
Tories reject allegation they are behind bot posts after Poilievre rally
The Conservatives say they have no connection to a rash of conspicuously similar social-media posts that flooded the X platform following a Pierre Poilievre event in northern Ontario last week.
Canada updates U.K. travel advisory due to violent clashes between police, protesters
Canada is advising those visiting the U.K. to exercise caution due to ongoing demonstrations and violent clashes between protesters and police.
After a rash of stolen cars, Hyundai and Kia’s new anti-theft software is showing results
More than a year after Hyundai and Kia released new anti-theft software updates, thefts of vehicles with the new software are falling — even as thefts overall remain astoundingly high, according to a new analysis of insurance claim data.
A 19th-century shipwreck is filled with Champagne bottles and Sweden won't allow anyone a sip
No one will be allowed to fish out any of the nearly 100 bottles of 19th-century Champagne and mineral water nestled in a shipwreck off southern Sweden without proper authorization, officials said Wednesday.
Saskatoon police find Mackenzie Trottier's body in landfill, lead suspect died in 2023
The body of 22-year-old Mackenzie Trottier, who had been missing since December 2020, was found at the Saskatoon landfill, police confirmed on Tuesday.
