Crash on Chief Peguis Trail leaves pedestrian dead
A Wednesday night crash on Chief Peguis Trail has left one person dead.
According to the Winnipeg Police Service, the collision, which involved a vehicle and a pedestrian, took place just before 8 p.m.
Officers noted the pedestrian was killed in the crash.
The driver remained at the scene.
CTV News Winnipeg will update the story as more information becomes available.
