WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Crash on Chief Peguis Trail leaves pedestrian dead

    A undated file image of a Winnipeg police car. (CTV News Winnipeg) A undated file image of a Winnipeg police car. (CTV News Winnipeg)
    Share

    A Wednesday night crash on Chief Peguis Trail has left one person dead.

    According to the Winnipeg Police Service, the collision, which involved a vehicle and a pedestrian, took place just before 8 p.m.

    Officers noted the pedestrian was killed in the crash.

    The driver remained at the scene.

    CTV News Winnipeg will update the story as more information becomes available.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Inside Canada's chaotic response to avian flu

    A CFIA official is calling it the 'largest animal health emergency that this country has ever had to face.' A joint IJF/CTV News investigation looks into Canada's response to the bird flu pandemic, and how it's ravaged the country's farms.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News