Woman arrested for stabbing three people at Osborne Village business

The Winnipeg Police Service has made an arrest after three people were stabbed at an Osborne Village business on Sunday.

The investigation began around 1 p.m. on Sunday, when officers received a report of a triple stabbing in the first 100 block of Osborne Street. According to police, a 57-year-old woman, a 30-year-old woman, and a 75-year-old man were stabbed, and the suspect fled the scene.

The WPS continued to investigate and determined that security had seen the female suspect behaving in a “suspicious manner.” Police said the suspect then took out a knife and was involved in an altercation with security guards.

Police allege the suspect managed to flee the business, and three customers were stabbed while she ran towards the exit. The three victims were taken to the hospital with various injuries and are now in stable condition.

Officers searched the area and found the suspect around 1:30 p.m. along the riverbank near the first 100 block of Roslyn Road.

A 24-year-old woman is facing several charges, including aggravated assault and two counts of assault causing bodily harm. She is in custody.