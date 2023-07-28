Woman charged with attempted murder after child stabbed

A Winnipeg woman has been charged with attempted murder after a six-year-old boy was stabbed on Wednesday.

According to Winnipeg Police, officers arrived at a home in the Burrows-Central Neighbourhood at approximately noon, finding the boy suffering from serious injuries.

A chest seal needed to be used to help the child, who was taken to hospital in critical condition. He has since been upgraded to stable condition.

A woman in her 20s was arrested on scene. She has been charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault and possession of a weapon. She remains in custody.

Police are not naming the woman, as she and the victim are known to each other.

The child abuse unit is investigating.