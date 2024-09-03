Woman dies after being hit by Winnipeg police vehicle near homeless encampment

A woman has died after being hit by a police vehicle Monday while officers were returning someone to an encampment in Winnipeg.

The Winnipeg Police Service said officers were bringing someone back to their encampment in Fort Rouge Park at 9:27 p.m., driving them through the park to the river bank.

While driving through the park, police said a woman in her 30s was hit. She was taken to hospital in critical condition and later died from her injuries.

Police said the Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba (IIU) has taken over the investigation.

Acting Chief Art Stannard said the officers involved are heartbroken and devastated by what happened.

"As acting chief of police and on behalf of the whole membership of the Winnipeg Police Service, I want to offer my condolences and thoughts to her family, friends (and) community," said Stannard, who noted he has spoken with the officers.

He said officers have been known to drive people home when needed, and it's at their discretion what route they take to get them there.

"Encampments, as you know, are on the river banks, so they're hard to get at. If there is a route or a path that can get you to that location, they may use it. It's up to the IIU to flush that out."

With IIU investigating, Stannard said he isn't able to say much, but he did mention that police have contacted support workers in the area so they can check on the people who live in the encampment.