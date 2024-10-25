WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

Woman kidnapped, assaulted by four people in apartment: Winnipeg police

A Winnipeg Police Service cruiser is shown in an undated file image. (CTV News Winnipeg) A Winnipeg Police Service cruiser is shown in an undated file image. (CTV News Winnipeg)
Four people have been arrested after police say a woman was held captive, and repeatedly assaulted in an apartment suite on Thursday.

According to police, officers were called to an apartment in the first 100 block of Balmoral Street for a reported disturbance and possible assault.

Officers performed a wellness check, and a woman in her 20s "covertly" asked for help. She said she had been assaulted by the other people in the apartment suite.

Two men and two women, ranging in age from 29 to 37, were arrested.

The victim was taken to hospital for injuries to her head and upper body, and later upgraded to stable condition.

Police said the victim and the four suspects were known to each other. Investigators determined the incident happened after the victim was confronted about another issue and was forced into the apartment suite, where she was assaulted, held captive and robbed. The victim was able to escape, but was dragged back into the apartment, but not before a witness called the police.

The four accused have been charged with kidnapping, robbery and assault with a weapon and remain in custody.

The charges against them haven't been tested in court.

