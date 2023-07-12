Woman's death in June deemed suspicious, police investigating

The Winnipeg Police Service is investigating a woman’s death last month as suspicious, and is asking for the public’s help.

According to police, officers responded to the back lane in the 500 block of Young Street for a report of a deceased person on June 21 at 7 a.m. When they arrived, they found a woman’s body.

Police said they have identified the woman, but are not releasing her name at this time to respect the privacy of her family.

The homicide unit is investigating, but Const. Dani McKinnon says they have not determined if the woman’s death is a homicide.

“Every year, the Homicide Unit investigates suspicious deaths that may take time to rule as a homicide or not. Investigators have not concluded this at this stage of the investigation,” she said in an emailed statement.

Anyone with information or surveillance footage that could help investigators are asked to call police.