Woman who died in skydiving accident remembered as a veteran of Manitoba's film industry

Jean du Toit pictured in the Lake of the Woodsin this undated photo. (Submitted: Liz Jarvis) Jean du Toit pictured in the Lake of the Woodsin this undated photo. (Submitted: Liz Jarvis)

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island