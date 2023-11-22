WRHA probing death of patient waiting 33 hours in Winnipeg hospital ER

The Winnipeg Regional Health Authority is looking into the death of a patient who waited 33 hours in the Grace Hospital emergency department.

A spokesperson for the WRHA confirmed the patient died on Saturday morning in the emergency department where they had been waiting approximately 33 hours. The spokesperson said the patient had been assessed, triaged and had been receiving care.

The WRHA says the death has been flagged for a safety review at the Grace Hospital emergency department.

"Our patient safety teams are looking into the matter and an initial review of the circumstances surrounding this event is underway over the next number of days to determine if this meets the criteria for a critical incident," the spokesperson told CTV News in a written statement.

No further details were provided, and the spokesperson said that, due to patient confidentiality, they can't provide specifics about the death.

They said anyone who sees something of concern in the health-care system can report a potential patient safety event, which would launch an investigation to determine if it meets the criteria to be designated a critical incident.

