'You get to a breaking point': Documentary reveals Andrew Harris' off-field struggles

A new documentary recounts the previously untold story of iconic Winnipeg Blue Bomber Andrew Harris, who is getting candid about his struggles off the field for the first time.

For 18 months, a camera crew followed the four-time Grey Cup champ as he navigated his final season in the Canadian Football League with the Toronto Argonauts.

Between practices and games, the documentary "Running Back Relentless" also explores Harris' struggles with childhood trauma, thoughts of self-harm, trust, and abandonment issues as he reached a breaking point in his personal life.

"I was never wanting to talk about struggles and I think as athletes, we kind of burry a lot of things," he said in an interview on CTV Morning Live Winnipeg.

"You get to a breaking point where it pushes you to an edge, where it becomes really impactful in a negative and dangerous way, and that's kind of where I was at."

The documentary is now streaming on Apple TV+ and Google Play, and will arrive on Amazon Prime Video next week.

A portion of the proceeds go to Sam's Foundation, a Manitoba organization providing resources and supports for youth mental health.

"The whole purpose of this is maybe to help somebody else, and I was in a really dark spot," he said.

"More athletes, more people need to realize that they're not alone in certain situations. It is a football story, but it's not a football documentary."

The documentary premiered as Harris is set to be honoured by the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

The Winnipegger officially signed a one-day contract in April so he could retire as a Bomber.

At Friday's game against the B.C. Lions, a video tribute will play, honouring his legendary career. He will also sign autographs and meet fans in the tail-gate area prior to kick-off.

"I haven't enjoyed a game from a fan perspective in a really long time, so I'm really just looking forward to being in the building, shake some hands, see some people and just enjoy the environment," he said.

"It's always rocking there, and I'm looking forward to it."

- With files from CTV’s Rachel Lagacé