'You just have to laugh': Winnipeg woman's car stolen, recovered and then stolen again
A Winnipeg woman said she can only laugh at her bad luck after her car was stolen in November, recovered – and then it was stolen again.
"This is the funniest thing that's ever happened and the most Winnipeg thing ever," Alana Schlichting told CTV News.
It all started at the salon on St. Anne's Road where Schlichting works. She said in November, a man walked in the back door, grabbed her car keys from her jacket she had left in a back room, and then took off.
She chased the man down the street as he got in her car and drove away.
"I called 911 immediately," Schlichting said. "I was like, 'Oh, my car's been stolen.' They're like, 'When?' I go, 'Right now, I'm watching him drive down St. Anne's.'"
Schlichting said her car was recovered later that night with minor damage just a few blocks away, but that wasn't the end of the story.
Due to MPI backlogs, Schlichting had to wait weeks to get her car back from a shop on Pembina. When she was finally able to pick it up in February, she got some unbelievable news.
"The shop was broken into… and guess whose car they stole," Schlichting said.
Winnipeg police told CTV News no arrests have been made in the first theft. Police arrested one adult in connection with the second, but no charges have been laid at this point.
Police said there does not appear to be a link between the two thefts.
"Winnipeg man, like where else would this happen," Schlichting said in a video she posted on TikTok.
She said after posting the video, comments started streaming in and Schlichting realized she wasn't the only one this has happened to.
"I think it's the funniest thing that's ever happened to me. And apparently, it's happened to other people," she said. "Someone saw it and (said) like, 'This just happened to my brother, like the same thing.'"
Manitoba Public Insurance (MPI) told CTV News so far in 2024, there have been more than 750 stolen vehicles reported. Last year, MPI received 3,339 stolen vehicle claims.
Schlichting said she's never had anything like this happen to her before.
"I've had my car window smashed, but no, never stolen," she said. "Now I've gotten it twice in a few months. I think I'm good. I think I'm in the clear now."
Still, she doesn't plan on leaving things up to chance. Schlichting said she is making some changes, like keeping her car keys close by instead of leaving them in her jacket pocket.
"At this point, you just have to laugh and hope for the best."
Schlichting has since got her car back for the second time, but after two car thefts, she said she’s planning on selling it.
"I think the universe doesn't even want me to have it at this point."
De-escalation efforts proving 'unsuccessful' as lengthy Calgary standoff wears on
Calgary police remain posted outside a Penbrooke Meadows home with an armed suspect barricaded inside, and de-escalation efforts proving unsuccessful as the standoff passes the 24-hour mark.
Quebec woman gives birth outside after finding hospital door locked
A central Quebec health authority has confirmed that a woman gave birth outside a hospital in Drummondville, Que., after the mother arrived to the building and found the main doors locked.
Video shows large flames engulfing Brampton home where remains of family were found
New video has surfaced showing last week’s large fire at a Brampton home where the remains of three family members were found.
Former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence says he's not endorsing Trump
Former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence says he will not be backing Donald Trump in the 2024 election.
United-operated Boeing 737 with missing panel lands safely at Oregon airport
United Airlines on Friday said one of its Boeing 737-800 aircraft was found to have a missing external panel and landed safely at its scheduled destination at Rogue Valley International Medford Airport in Oregon.
'His only mistake was wanting his crackers': Owner demands justice after emu viciously killed
A family is reeling after two people broke into an enclosure on their hobby farm south of Brantford, Ont., and killed one of their pet emus.
Significant police presence and a eulogy from Wayne Gretzky: Details revealed about funeral for Brian Mulroney
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Wayne Gretzky and Pierre Karl Peladeau are expected to speak at the state funeral for Brian Mulroney, who died last month at age 84.
Shohei Ohtani reveals his new wife's identity -- she's also a star athlete
The mystery is finally over. Two weeks after making the surprise announcement of his marriage, Major League Baseball star Shohei Ohtani has revealed his new wife’s identity – and she’s also a top athlete.
