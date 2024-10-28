Youths arrested after senior shot in the head with BB gun: Winnipeg police

Three youths were arrested after a senior was shot in the head with a BB gun early Monday morning.

According to police, officers were called around midnight to reports of a man shot in the area of Hargrave Street and Portage Avenue.

When they arrived, officers found an injured man in his 70s and he was taken to hospital in unstable condition, but later upgraded to stable condition. Police determined the man was shot with a BB gun.

Police said the victim left a restaurant and was walking along Hargrave Street when he was randomly shot, with three youths leaving the area. Witnesses provided a description to police.

Two males aged 12 and 14, and a 13-year-old female were eventually found and taken into custody, where they are facing assault and firearm-related charges.

Winnipeg police allege the youths were randomly shooting the BB gun and there are additional victims who haven’t been identified. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Major Crimes Unit.