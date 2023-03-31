Zellers to open in Winnipeg next week

The wait is finally over for Winnipeggers who have been wanting to see Zellers make a return to the city.

The company announced on Friday the next round of Zellers stores will open across the country on April 4, after stores opened in Ontario and Alberta last week.

Winnipeg's store, which will be located at St. Vital Centre, is part of that mix.

We’re thrilled to announce that we will open our next locations on Tuesday, April 4th, with the Rosemère, QC location to follow on April 27th. — Zellers (@zellers) March 31, 2023

Zellers also said on Twitter that the Zellers Diners on Wheels will be making a return and a schedule will be announced soon.

Along with the Winnipeg location, 11 other Zellers locations will be opening across the country on April 4 – four in B.C., two in Nova Scotia, four in Quebec, and one in Saskatchewan.

One final location in Quebec will open on April 27.