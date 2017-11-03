

CTV Winnipeg





A plane made an emergency landing at Thompson Airport Thursday night, according to the Transportation Safety Board of Canada.

The TSBC said a team of investigators have been assigned to the scene.

Curtis Ross, President and CEO of the Thompson Airport Authority confirmed it was an emergency landing.

He said only two pilots were on board and there were no injuries.

Ross added that he believes the plane belonged to Perimeter Airlines.

The airport is about three miles north of the city of Thompson.

More coming.