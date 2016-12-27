Featured
Top Story
More Stories
- Extra costs kick in for Winnipeggers in 2017
- Calgary police allege pilot blew three times legal alcohol limit 1
- Operation Red Nose signs up full list of volunteers for New Year’s
- Mild temps for New Year's Eve
- Revellers around the world usher in 2017 2
- Jets' Trouba, Scheifele get skate-on roles in 'Nutcracker' opening scene 1
- 5 Winnipeggers to receive Order of Canada
- Home care workers shouldn't be blamed for cancelled appointments: professor 1
CTV National News
- Fireworks, performances across the country mark start of Canada's 150th year
- Canadian-made blood test for concussions could radically simplify diagnosis
- Trump sends New Year wishes to all, even his 'many enemies'