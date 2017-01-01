Featured
Top Story
More Stories
- Bishop Grandin, Lagimodiere crossings prevalent on worst intersections list
- Arden man, 68, killed in train collision
- Teen ISIS supporter sentenced to 6 months deferred custody 1
- Portage la Prairie teen, Justine Sourkes-Sinclair, found safely
- Couple delivers baby at home 5 minutes after water breaks 1
- Sherbrook Pool reopens 1
- Meryl Streep takes on Donald Trump in Golden Globes speech
- Maples home damaged by smoke, homeowner not injured
CTV National News
- Marineland charged with 6 new counts of animal cruelty: OSPCA
- Andrew Scheer calls for ethics probe into PM Trudeau's vacation on Aga Khan's island 2
- Florida airport shooting suspect makes first court appearance 15