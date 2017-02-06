

Katherine Dow, CTV Winnipeg





Lieutenant Governor Janice Filmon announced she will present a former Winnipeg Police Service Chief with the Award for the Advancement of Interreligious Understanding.

Devon Clunis will receive the honour at a ceremony at Government House Tuesday at 5 p.m.

Officials said Clunis is being recognized for his understanding that interreligious and inter-cultural dialogue can make a significant contribution to mutual understanding and tolerance.

“As a man of unyielding faith, Devon Clunis leads with compassion and integrity, and has the gift of being able to unite our community across cultures and beliefs,” Lt.-Gov. Filmon said in a news release.

“His love of all people and non-judgmental approach as a police officer, chaplain, and later chief of the Winnipeg Police Service continues to effect change throughout our community, inspiring us to continue to work in furthering Manitoba as a home for all people.”

Past recipients of the award include Lloyd Axworthy and Ojibway Metis elder Mae Louise Campbell.