Lt.-Gov. to present Devon Clunis with interreligious understanding award
The former Winnipeg Police Service Chief will receive the honour at a ceremony at Government House Tuesday at 5 p.m. (File Image)
Katherine Dow, CTV Winnipeg
Published Monday, February 6, 2017 10:25AM CST
Last Updated Monday, February 6, 2017 10:30AM CST
Lieutenant Governor Janice Filmon announced she will present a former Winnipeg Police Service Chief with the Award for the Advancement of Interreligious Understanding.
Devon Clunis will receive the honour at a ceremony at Government House Tuesday at 5 p.m.
Officials said Clunis is being recognized for his understanding that interreligious and inter-cultural dialogue can make a significant contribution to mutual understanding and tolerance.
“As a man of unyielding faith, Devon Clunis leads with compassion and integrity, and has the gift of being able to unite our community across cultures and beliefs,” Lt.-Gov. Filmon said in a news release.
“His love of all people and non-judgmental approach as a police officer, chaplain, and later chief of the Winnipeg Police Service continues to effect change throughout our community, inspiring us to continue to work in furthering Manitoba as a home for all people.”
Past recipients of the award include Lloyd Axworthy and Ojibway Metis elder Mae Louise Campbell.
