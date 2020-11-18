WINNIPEG -- The Manitoba government is bringing in more money to help support staff for disability services, child-care, and child welfare services across Manitoba.

Families Minister Heather Stefanson announced the Pandemic Staffing Support Benefit on Wednesday, noting $10 million will be going towards the program.

The funding will help address staffing challenges due to the pandemic, such as overtime costs, replacement staff, and paying for sick time. The money can also be used for ongoing staffing costs if an early learning and child-care facility or a specific cohort has to close for a short-term isolation period due to a COVID-19 case.

The funding will be available until March 2021.

