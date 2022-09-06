16-year-old charged in Winnipeg's 37th homicide of 2022: police

A 16-year-old male has been charged following an altercation at a home Saturday that police believe resulted in the death of a 26-year-old man.

At 1:05 a.m., the Winnipeg Police Service was called to a home in the 200 block of Mapleglen Drive for a reported assault. When officers arrived, they found a man with severe injuries, and began to administer emergency medical care including using tourniquets.

The man was taken to hospital in critical condition, where he was later pronounced dead.

He has been identified as Dakota Beardy. Police said his death is the 37th homicide in the city this year.

Police said a male suspect was found in the area and arrested. They allege the victim and suspect were in the house together when the altercation occurred.

The 16-year-old, who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, was charged with second-degree murder and remains in custody.

The charge has not been proven in court.