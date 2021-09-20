17-year-old facing murder charge in teen homicide: RCMP
RCMP has charged a 17-year-old with second-degree murder after the death of a teen from Grand Rapids, Man.
According to RCMP, officers were called to a home in Grand Rapids Thursday evening for a report about an unresponsive man.
RCMP said a 16-year-old with serious injuries was taken to the community’s nursing station, where he was pronounced dead.
Mounties said the death was being investigated as a homicide, and several RCMP units were involved.
On Sunday, investigators charged a 17-year-old from Grand Rapids with second-degree murder.
The charge has not been proven in court.
RCMP said the suspect remains in custody and is to appear in The Pas Provincial Court on September 20.
-With files from CTV's Daniel Halmarson
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada-U.S. border impact uncertain after U.S. says foreign visitors will have to be vaccinated
U.S. President Joe Biden's administration has announced its first clear indication that it is preparing to ease travel restrictions first imposed in March 2020, but details are in short supply, including how the new policy will specifically impact travel at the Canada-U.S. land border, where non-essential visitors remain prohibited from crossing.
Pfizer says COVID-19 vaccine works in kids ages 5 to 11
Pfizer said Monday its COVID-19 vaccine works for children ages 5 to 11 and that it will seek U.S. authorization for this age group soon -- a key step toward beginning vaccinations for youngsters.
Detective who solved murder of Ontario doctor says killer made big mistake trying to hide his crime
The lead detective on the horrific murder of an Ontario doctor says the killer made one big mistake when trying to cover up the crime, leaving investigators a calling card that led them straight to his door.
Race remains very close between Liberals and Conservatives on eve of 44th federal election: Nanos
On the eve of the 44th federal election, the race between the Liberals and Conservatives remains very close, while Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau maintains a slight advantage over Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole when it comes to preferred prime minister.
Long lineups form outside some polling stations across Toronto
Long lineups are forming outside some polling stations across the Greater Toronto Area after the number of voting venues in several GTA ridings were slashed amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Election primer: Everything you need to know before you vote
On election day, CTVNews.ca has you covered every step of the way.
Princess Beatrice 'delighted' to announce birth of her daughter
Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi have had a baby daughter, Buckingham Palace said Monday.
FBI searches Florida home of Gabby Petito's boyfriend
FBI agents and police Monday swarmed the home of a young man wanted for questioning in the disappearance of his girlfriend, Gabby Petito, whose body was apparently discovered over the weekend at a Wyoming national park.
Ontario woman says Air Canada allowed her child to fly internationally unsupervised
An Ontario woman says Air Canada allowed her 11-year-old son to board an international flight without supervision and fly home alone.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. launches QR code for vaccination records
Saskatchewan has updated individual COVID-19 vaccination records to include a QR code, giving residents an easier way to verify their vaccine status.
-
Saskatchewan reports nearly 1,000 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend
Saskatchewan broke three records Sunday as it reported the highest number of daily new cases, hospitalizations and ICU admissions to date.
-
How to follow along with CTV News' special election coverage
As Canadians cast their votes in the federal election on Sept. 20, they will be able to follow all of the developments with special coverage from CTV News. Here’s everything you need to know.
Regina
-
Sask. launches QR code for vaccination records
Saskatchewan has updated individual COVID-19 vaccination records to include a QR code, giving residents an easier way to verify their vaccine status.
-
Federal election 2021: Get to know southern Sask. candidates
Here’s a look at seven southern Saskatchewan federal ridings and their candidates for the 2021 federal election.
-
Election primer: Everything you need to know before you vote
On election day, CTVNews.ca has you covered every step of the way.
Calgary
-
The vaccinated may enter: Alberta's COVID-19 vaccine passport system begins today
Alberta's COVID-19 vaccine passport system comes into force Monday.
-
Pfizer says COVID-19 vaccine works in kids ages 5 to 11
Pfizer said Monday its COVID-19 vaccine works for children ages 5 to 11 and that it will seek U.S. authorization for this age group soon -- a key step toward beginning vaccinations for youngsters.
-
Albertans head to the polls, premier keeps distance
It's Election Day in Canada and it comes amid the fourth wave of the pandemic that's overwhelming Alberta's hospitals while the premier has steered clear of the campaign trail.
Edmonton
-
The vaccinated may enter: Alberta's COVID-19 vaccine passport system begins today
Alberta's COVID-19 vaccine passport system comes into force Monday.
-
3 Edmonton ridings to watch on election night
Alberta appears likely to turn its usual Conservative blue on election night, but some races in Edmonton might be close calls for Tory incumbents.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Edmonton weather for Sept. 20: Swinging temperatures this week
After a weekend that had a high of 20 C on Saturday and then 14 C on Sunday, prepare for a similar week ahead.
Toronto
-
Ontario reports another 610 cases of COVID-19, two additional deaths
Ontario is reporting 610 additional cases of COVID-19 Monday and two more deaths related to the disease.
-
Long lineups form outside some polling stations across Toronto
Long lineups are forming outside some polling stations across the Greater Toronto Area after the number of voting venues in several GTA ridings were slashed amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
Here are the 13 GTA ridings to watch on election day 2021
Heading to the polls, there are still a number of ridings where anything can happen. Here is a list of GTA ridings to watch on election day.
Montreal
-
Canadians heading to the polls to choose next federal government
All of Canada's major party leaders have cast their ballots in the country's first pandemic election, which culminates today as Canadians from coast to coast go to the polls.
-
Unvaccinated Quebecers 34.1 times more likely to be hospitalized for COVID-19 as province records 679 new cases
Quebec has 679 new COVID-19 cases Monday, bringing the total number of people infected to 403,704 since the start of the pandemic.
-
New York State signs 25-year contract with Hydro-Quebec as the state moves away from fossil fuel energy
New York State has awarded a 25-year contract to Hydro-Quebec, the provincially-owned company's largest export contract.
Ottawa
-
Election Day: Polls are open in Ottawa and eastern Ontario
Long lines were reported at some polling stations in Ottawa this morning as voters cast their vote in the 44th general election.
-
Track sanding device suspected in LRT train derailment: Manconi
A device that is used to put sand on the rails in the winter could be behind a derailment Sunday on Ottawa's $2.1 billion Confederation Line LRT, the city’s transit chief said Monday.
-
University of Ottawa student-athlete Francis Perron dies shortly after Gee-Gees football game
The University of Ottawa is mourning the death of Gee-Gees football player Francis Perron, who died shortly after the Gee-Gees first game of the season.
Northern Ontario
-
Canadians heading to the polls to choose next federal government
All of Canada's major party leaders have cast their ballots in the country's first pandemic election, which culminates today as Canadians from coast to coast go to the polls.
-
Several new bus route cancellations announced across Sudbury
With seven new bus route cancellations announced Monday morning, Sudbury Student Services Consortium now has 12 routes out-of-service. There are also 12 active cases of COVID-19 in schools across Greater Sudbury.
-
Pfizer says COVID-19 vaccine works in kids ages 5 to 11
Pfizer said Monday its COVID-19 vaccine works for children ages 5 to 11 and that it will seek U.S. authorization for this age group soon -- a key step toward beginning vaccinations for youngsters.
Atlantic
-
Polls open Monday following interesting summertime pandemic election
As the federal election winds down, experts say it's been an interesting campaign, and the results should be equally interesting Monday night as many across the Maritimes will be watching closely.
-
Nova Scotia reports 55 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend, active cases drop to 129
Health officials in Nova Scotia are reporting 55 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend, along with 88 recoveries, as the number of active cases in the province drops to 129.
-
Worker at Northwood long-term care home in Halifax tests positive for COVID-19
A case of COVID-19 has been linked to Northwood, the long-term care home in Halifax that was the epicentre of the virus during the first wave of the pandemic.
Kitchener
-
‘Footage that will make you tense to watch’: GRT releasing videos of near misses with ION trains
In an effort to stress the importance of safety during Rail Safety Week, Grand River Transit is releasing footage showing near misses with ION trains.
-
Six Nations polling stations moved due to a blockade
Elections Canada says three polling stations on Six Nations were relocated Monday due to a blockade.
-
COVID-19 protocols voters in Waterloo Region can expect on Election Day
As Canadians prepare to head to the polls on Monday, a number of COVID-19 health and safety guidelines will change the way voters cast their ballots.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver mayor says he and his wife were harassed while shopping in Yaletown
The mayor of Vancouver says police are investigating harassment against him and his wife after the pair was reportedly approached in a store over the weekend.
-
Voting in B.C.: How to cast a ballot in Canada's 2021 federal election
British Columbians heading to the polls on Monday may have a different experience than in past federal elections due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
Here's a list of all the B.C. candidates in the 2021 federal election
British Columbians are set to return to the polls on Sept. 20 to vote in the 2021 federal election.
Vancouver Island
-
1 dead after head-on collision in Metchosin, B.C.
One man is dead and another is in hospital following a head-on collision in the Metchosin area Saturday night.
-
Family of Chantel Moore says attack on Victoria police chief creates 'further division'
Family of a Vancouver Island Indigenous woman killed during a police wellness check in New Brunswick says the effort to seek justice has been overshadowed by a weekend attack on Victoria's police chief.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | COVID-19 on Vancouver Island: Health officials to provide update after cases surge
British Columbia health officials will provide an update Monday on the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths recorded over the weekend.