

CTV Winnipeg





RCMP said a 19-year-old pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash Wednesday night on Provincial Road 278.

It happened near the Ebb and Flow First Nation.

The Mounties said the pedestrian killed, a 19-year-old from Ebb and Flow, was hit by a northbound car shortly before midnight.

Police said the driver, a 52-year-old man from the RM of Ste. Rose, wasn’t hurt, and alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash.

Police continue to investigate.