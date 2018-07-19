Featured
19-year-old killed in crash near Ebb and Flow First Nation
CTV Winnipeg
Published Thursday, July 19, 2018 7:37PM CST
RCMP said a 19-year-old pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash Wednesday night on Provincial Road 278.
It happened near the Ebb and Flow First Nation.
The Mounties said the pedestrian killed, a 19-year-old from Ebb and Flow, was hit by a northbound car shortly before midnight.
Police said the driver, a 52-year-old man from the RM of Ste. Rose, wasn’t hurt, and alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash.
Police continue to investigate.