WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Spring cleaning: City of Winnipeg launching Giveaway Weekend next month

    Boxes of clothes, furniture, pet accessories, and pieces of art were among the items being given away on Winnipeg curbsides over the last Spring Giveaway weekend. (Source: Zach Kitchen CTV News) Boxes of clothes, furniture, pet accessories, and pieces of art were among the items being given away on Winnipeg curbsides over the last Spring Giveaway weekend. (Source: Zach Kitchen CTV News)
    If you’ve been wanting to get a move on your spring cleaning, the perfect opportunity has arrived. The City of Winnipeg is launching its Spring Giveaway Weekend next month.

    The event is happening over May 11 and 12.

    Participants can place reusable and unwanted household items such as books, furniture, small appliances and clothing, on their front street curb for others to claim.

    Each item should be labelled with a sticker or sign which says, “free.”

    The city reminds you not to put out unsafe goods such as toilets, baby walkers, or anything that could have bedbugs.

    All leftover items should be removed from the curb by dusk that Sunday.

    Compost Giveaway

    In the spirit of cleanup – the city is also launching its annual Compost Giveaway that same weekend.

    Grass clipping, leaves, and twigs Winnipegger's contributed to the city's yard waste collection program have been turned into compost - and are ready for your gardening needs.

    The event - which is exclusively for Winnipeg residents - will have multiple locations across the city including 1901 Brady Road, the Summit Road closed landfill site, and Kilcona Dog Park.

    You can take home up to 100 litres of compost per vehicle, and no trailers are allowed. You’ll need to bring your own containers, shovels, and gloves in order to participate.

    The event runs May 10 to 12, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

    This year’s Curbside Yard Waste Collection Program is also starting next week on April 29 for homes in collection area “A,” and picks back up on May 6 for ones in area “B.”

    Yard waste is collected curbside once every two weeks on the same day as recycling and garbage collection.

    Interested residents can put yard waste in any reusable container without a lid, cardboard boxes, or paper yard waste bags. Plastic bags will not be accepted.

    You are also asked not to rake yard waste onto the street since it can plug street drains and increase basement flooding risks.

    The service will continue until November.

