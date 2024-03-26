WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • 2 charged after video of infant being sexually abused posted online

    Manitoba RCMP
    Warning: This story contains details that may be disturbing for readers.

    Two adults have been arrested and charged after a video of an infant being sexually abused was posted online.

    On March 13, Manitoba RCMP became aware of child sexual abuse material that was uploaded to X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

    The Internet Child Exploitation Unit along with the RCMP's National Child Exploitation Crime Centre were able to find where the video was being posted from and learned the woman who posted the video was also the person sexually abusing her infant.

    "The RCMP will not be releasing the Manitoba community in which this happened to protect the identity of the victim," RCMP said a news release.

    By noon that day, RCMP arrested a 27-year-old woman and also took the infant to safety.

    She is facing multiple child pornography-related charges

    After the woman's arrest, police learned a man in the community was also in possession of the video, as well as someone in the United States.

    Police found the man and learned he was extorting the woman, threatening to post the video on social media.

    The 31-year-old man was arrested and charged with possessing and accessing child pornography, as well as extorting without a firearm.

    Both the man and woman remain in custody.

    RCMP said it is working with international law enforcement partners to find the other person in the U.S. who is in possession of the video.

