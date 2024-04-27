Ice pileup warnings for Lake Manitoba and Lake Winnipeg this weekend

With heavy wind gusts expected along Lake Manitoba and Lake Winnipeg this weekend, the provincial government is warning residents and property owners about potential ice pileups.

According to a provincial release shared Friday, the areas at risk include the south basin of Lake Manitoba, as well as the east and west shorelines of Lake Winnipeg near Victoria Beach and Gimli.

The winds are expected to pick up Saturday morning and last until Sunday morning, and could reach gusts around 60 kilometres per hour.

Last week, strong winds pushed an ice wall along Twin Lakes Beach inward, hitting and damaging several houses in the RM of St. Laurent. While residents said they see the ice wall spectacle regularly, it doesn’t usually happen so far north. No one was injured in the incident.

- With files from CTV’s Danton Unger