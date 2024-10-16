2 dead after fiery crash on Manitoba highway

Two people have died after a fiery collision on a Manitoba highway earlier this week.

Stonewall RCMP say they were called to the crash Tuesday just before 5:30 p.m. on Highway 7 near Stony Mountain, Man.

Mounties arrived to find an SUV had collided with a pickup truck on the highway about a half-kilometre north of Road 73 North.

The SUV was on fire, and the only person inside was dead. They have not been identified, police say.

The driver and lone occupant of the pickup, a 36-year-old man from Teulon, Man., was removed from the vehicle. Officers provided CPR, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation is ongoing.