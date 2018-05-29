

CTV Winnipeg





Two people have been taken to hospital after a shooting at Bar Italia early Tuesday morning, according to the Winnipeg Police Service.

Police said the shooting took place at 12:40 a.m., but would not say if it was inside or outside the restaurant on Corydon Avenue.

Two people were injured, one is in stable condition and one is in critical condition.

The WPS said no streets are closed that will affect traffic, but Bar Italia will be closed Tuesday.

“Due to a serious event and with respect for those affected, Bar Italia will be closed Tuesday, May 29th,” they wrote on their Facebook page.

No arrests have been made.

Police remain on scene.