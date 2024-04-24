Winnipeg seeing drop in catalytic converter thefts

Winnipeg is seeing a significant drop in the theft of catalytic converters.

According to the Winnipeg Police Service (WPS), there were 344 catalytic converter thefts in 2023. This is significantly lower than 2022 when there were nearly 1,800 thefts. So far in 2024, only 12 thefts have been reported.

This news comes nearly two years after the province introduced a bill that requires scrap metal dealers to follow strict rules when buying or selling certain products.

Under these rules, anyone trying to sell these items needs to provide government ID at the time of the sale and scrap metal dealers need to keep up-to-date records of transactions.